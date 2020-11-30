No deadlock in Doha peace talks, says negotiator

AT News

KABUL: Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan peace negotiation delegation has rejected any reports over “impasse” in the ongoing talks on peace in the Persian Gulf Arab state of Qatar, saying that the negotiations have entered a new stage.

The first ever negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban began on September 12th but Ghani administration says that no progress has been made yet, accusing the Taliban of making troubles.

“The talks began in September, has now entered a new stage,” Koofi said Monday. “The talks are not facing any deadlock but we have passed one stage to another. I hope we can soon start talking on the agenda and the subjects interesting for the people of Afghanistan.”

Taliban said over the weekend that the talks have agreed on 21 articles including the preface and a copy of the agreement was handed to Qatari officials who host the negotiating teams.

But the state ministry for peace says that the preface was not agreed as it needs more clarifications. It confirmed that the other articles had been agreed.

President Ghani met with the political elites on Sunday after the US and European Union called for the immediate shaping of the reconciliation council.

“The president met Abdullah Abdullah head of the reconciliation council, former president Hamid Karzai and jihadi leader Abdul Rasoul Sayyaf,” said Dawa Khan Minapal, a spokesman for the president.

The reconciliation council was announced some six months ago, but has not yet formed staff and jobs.