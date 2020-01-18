‘No sustainable peace sans ceasefire’

AT News

KABUL: The government of Afghanistan has once again reiterated its stance of ceasefire in the peace talks and termed it an important constituent to facilitate the intra-Afghan talks for reaching a sustainable peace in the war-hit country.

Briefing newsmen on Saturday, Presidential Spokesman Seddiq Seddiqi said that without a truce no durable peace achievable. “Efforts to end war will not yield fruits if the Taliban ignore the demand of ceasefire,” the spokesman said, adding ceasefire is the stipulate of Afghan people and the government.

The US and Taliban have resumed peace talks in Doha, the capital city of Qatar after a month-long-break. In a statement issued by the Taliban, the group did not mention a single word about ceasefire or reduction of violence. However, sources privy to the Taliban said the group has offered 10-day ceasefire to the US, and will observe during signing ceremony of the peace deal.

Likely discussions over violence reduction being held between US-Taliban negotiating teams but it has been remain vague from the very beginning, Seddiqi said. “We want complete end to the violence that can be ensured through ceasefire only.”

He hoped that the Taliban accept truce and enter to direct talks with the government of Afghanistan for reaching a durable and dignify peace.

The call for ceasefire has came come while talks between the United States and the Taliban have been resumed in Doha to find a political settlement to the Afghan conflict and also ending the American’s longest war.

After a month-long break, the peace talks has resumed in Qatar, where discussions were all about signing of the agreement and ceremonial preparation.