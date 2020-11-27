Noor accuses Ghani’s Vice Presidents of sabotaging peace process

AT News

KABUL: Top Afghan officials, including President Ghani’s Vice Presidents are hell-bent on sabotaging the current peace process in Doha of Qatar, said Ata Mohammad Noor, the Chief Executive of Jamiat-i-Islami Political Party.

These officials are making irritant and violent comments, Noor said in an interview with 1TV channel.

Noor also said that a small circle is working to stoke ethnic tensions and butcher people in collusion with judicial institutions.

Noor accused both Vice Presidents just after the FVP, Amrullah Saleh, angrily addressed Noor, promising to dismiss employees of the Hairatan port in Balkh province most of whom are said to have been Noor’s men. He told Noor that he is aware of corruption in the port.

Saleh said that the security pact was not a secret document, calling on the Balkh governor to distribute it to all government and non-government bodies there.

Saleh said he has a “thick file” about corruption in Hairatan port. “If you want, you will receive that thick file to know that we know about wide corruption in Hairatan.”

“A little joking and a little seriously let me say that I am taking care of my teeth,” he told Noor, referring to Noor’s last year threat to the chairman of reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah that he would break all latter’s teeth.

However, Noor said the frequent attacks in Kabul are due to irrationality caused by the high-level government officials.

But still Noor blamed the Taliban for protracted the peace talks in Qatar. President Ghani’s spokesman also said that no breakthrough was made in the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. “The deadlock is yet to be broken,” Sediq Sediqqi said.

The intra-Afghan talks were officially inaugurated on 12 September, however, both sides are yet to agreed on the common grounds to kick start the intra-Afghan talks