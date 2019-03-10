Organizer of MQ company terror attack killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: An organizer of the recent terror attack in eastern Nangarhar province was killed by operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Recently five Daesh militants carried out terror attack against MQ Construction Company in Behsood district, in which 16 workers of the company embraced martyrdom and nine others received injures.

It took six hours for the Afghan security forces to kill all the five attackers.

Provincial Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said NDS operatives’ special unit conducted a preemptive crackdown in Hazar Naw area of Mohmand Dara district on Saturday night, killing a Daesh key affiliate who was behind MQ Construction Company terror attack.

He said NDS forces also arrested number of suspects in the area.

“Two AK-47, seven landmines and some explosives were also discovered and destroyed.”