Over 100 land mines defused in Baghlan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have neutralized over 100 land mines during operations in Baghlan province in the past four months, officials said on Monday.

Baghlan Police Press Disk Security Head, Naqibullah Yosufi said that the Baghlan anti-terrorism cell succeeded to discover and defuse 118 anti-vehicle and anti-personnel mines in the past four months.

The confiscated mines were handed over to the DIAG. He stated that hundreds of mines, which were planted by the enemy during operation, were discovered and neutralized.

Appreciating people for being cooperative with the police, have asked them to continue the effort with timely reporting to the police in bid to maintain good security in the province, the official added.

The Taliban and Daesh militant groups are using roadsides mines to target Afghan and foreign forces, which mostly ends up targeting civilians, including women and children.