Over 30,000 refugees return home from Iran

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of refugees and repatriation said that more than 30,000 Afghan refugees have returned home from Iran in the last one year. Ahmad Javid an official at the ministry said that the repatriation of the refugees from Iran has been increased in the recent.

“If we averagely count, it will be from 30 to 40 percent increase in the repatriation of the Afghan refugees,” he said.

Some of them have expressed frustration on the misbehavior of Iran’s border police. They called on the government to provide work opportunities as they struggle with joblessness challenges.

In the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus crisis hit Iran, Tehran deported a very large number of refugees as it was struggling to provide them medical facilities to combat the infection of the pandemic Covid-19.