Pakistan FM Qureshi expresses hope for Afghan-peace

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Following Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s meeting with Afghan leadership in Kabul, the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed optimism for long-term stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi in a press conference in Islamabad said that stability in Afghanistan is critical for regional peace and security. He said that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Afghan leaders at a high level in Kabul to negotiate the Afghan peace process.

“Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after the meeting,” the foreign minister added. He maintained, “We stand by the Afghan people in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.”

According to Shah Mahmood, the United States has begun withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, and Afghans now bear primary responsibility for ensuring the country’s stability.

He noted that the only way to address issues between the Afghan government and the Taliban is through negotiation. He said, “Peace in Afghanistan is in the interests of the Taliban and the Afghan government.”

He said that peace in Afghanistan will also benefit Pakistan and the entire region.