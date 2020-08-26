Pakistani PM invites Abdullah for official Islamabad visit

AT News

KABUL: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a phone call with Abdullah Abdullah chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, invited him to visit Islamabad.

Abdullah’s office said Wednesday in a statement that the two sides emphasized on the reduction in violence to pave the way for the peace negotiations.

The statement added that Abdullah had accepted to visit Islamabad once the intra-Afghan talks begins.

Khan expressed support for the peace efforts in Afghanistan, hoping that the intra-Afghan talks begin soon and lead the country to peace and stability.

According to the statement, Khan called peace in Afghanistan meant stability in Pakistan and the beginning of regional cooperation.

Abdullah also said it was an important chance for peace in Afghanistan that should be properly used.

The phone call comes at a time when a delegation from Taliban’s political office is visiting Islamabad during an official trip.