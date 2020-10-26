Pakistan’s Khan says will partner with any elected Afghan government

AT News

KABUL: Pakistan would cooperate with any Afghan government that the people of Afghanistan want, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged.

Khan inaugurated a joint investment union on Monday along Afghan parliament speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani who is in Islamabad in an official visit.

“It is the choice of Afghans to make any kind of government and elect anybody as the leader. Pakistan will cooperate with them,” Khan said.

However, he expressed concerns over Pakistan’s rival India’s influence in Afghanistan, saying that New Delhi tries to use Kabul as a tool against Islamabad.

“There is concern in Pakistan that India uses Afghanistan to destabilize Pakistan, but we have made our decision. We will support everything that Afghans want. We will expand relations with them.”

Afghan leaders have been recently on the queue to visit Pakistan since the government delegation and Taliban negotiators began peace talks in Qatar.

Head of reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah and leader of Hezb-e-Islami party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar traveled to Islamabad in recent weeks.

“We will do our best for reduction of violence in Afghanistan. This suffers us to see that Afghans are killed every day. We promise you that our government, our army and our intelligence agency make efforts for reduction of violence, cease fire and peace in Afghanistan,” said Khan.

Pakistan has been frequently accused by Afghan and Western officials of meddling in Afghan affairs.

Political analysts say that Pakistan did not have goodwill for Afghanistan in the past 40 years.

The interior ministry said that dozens of Pakistani nationals fought in the Helmand attack by Taliban militants and some of them were killed.

Hekmatyar defended Pakistan, saying that no Pakistani was seen in the Helmand attack.