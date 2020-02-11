Paktians calls for halt in night raids

AT News

KABUL: Tens of residents of southern Paktia province in a gathering called on security forces to put a halt into night raids – which have so far inflicted high casualties on civilians.

The residents of Zormat district of the province have gathered nearby a graveyard of innocent people who have been killed in a night raids last year. Meanwhile, nearly three days back, a night raid in the same district has left three other civilians death.

But the provincial local officials said the Afghan Security Forces are paying full attention to avoid civilians’ casualties in the operations.

District Governor Dawlat Khan Zadran said that he would share people’ call with Tandar, 23 corps-a major military compound in Southeastern Afghanistan.

A New York Based Human Rights Watchdogs blamed the Afghan and Foreign Forces for the increase of civilians’ casualties in 2019. The organization cited the Afghan and Foreign Forces’ joint night raids and air strikes as main harming to civilians. “These operations has killed and wounded around 8,000 civilians.”

Civilians have often suffered massive casualties in the endless Afghan conflicts. Earlier, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission estimated eight percent surge into civilians’ casualties last year compared to 2018. The organization has called on the warring sides to prevent harming civilians in the ongoing war.