Parliament approves six cabinet members, NDS Chief

KABUL: The Members of the Parliament on Monday approved six members of the government cabinet, and head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) with vote of confidence –rejecting nominees for the ministry of women’s affairs and ministry of information and culture. The parliament set ballot box for eight of the ministerial nominees.

But, two of the ministerial nominees, Tahir Zahir, the minister of information and culture and Hassina Safai, the minister of women affairs didn’t secure enough votes and failed to get the parliament’s approval. Mrs. Safai received 114 votes, and fall behind to secure the minimum votes of 123, which is set as an approval measures for the members of the cabinet by the parliament. In the meantime, Zaheer received only 78 votes and was rejected as the minister of information and cultural by the lawmakers with the majority votes.

Head the National Directorate of Security, Zia Seraj received the highest votes among the nominees with securing of 220 of votes.

Anwarul-Haq Ahady, the minister of agriculture and irrigation secured 189 votes. The minister of refugees and repatriations, Noor Rahman Akhlaqi secured 165 votes. Qudratullah Zaki, the minister of transportation secured 165 votes. The minister of gas and petroleum, Haroon Chakhansuri secured 154 votes. The minister of urban development, Mahmood Karzai secured 154 votes and minister of public works, Najibullah Yamin secured 149 votes.

Off 248 members of the lower house of the parliament, 244 were present at the session. To get the approval of the parliament each of the cabinet members needs to secure at least 123 votes.