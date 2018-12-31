Parliament passes Afs 399bn national budget

KABUL: Parliament on Monday passed the Afs 399 billion national budget for FY 2019-2020with a majority of votes, with a major focus on security, infrastructure and governance.

The budget was passed following the proposal mooted in the House by the Finance Ministry for parliamentary approval of appropriation of fund for meeting necessary development and non-development expenditures of the government.

The Afs 399 billion budget is made up of Afs 275 billion ordinary budget and Afs 124 billion development budget.

Government’s priority reflected in the national budget account for security, infrastructure, education, governance, agriculture and rural rehabilitation sectors, with allocations of respectively 41percent, 14percent, 13percent, 9 percent and 8 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 49 percent of the national budget is funded from domestic revenues, with the remaining raised from foreign aid.