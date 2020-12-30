Parliament refers Kabul mayor to attorney general office

AT News

KABUL: The Wolesi Jirga of Parliament on Wednesday referred Kabul mayor Mohammad Dawood Sultanzoy to the Attorney General Office (AGO) and revoked his signature, a measure to disqualify President Ghani’s close ally.

The decision was made after Sultanzoy rejected lawmakers’ requests for explaining his programs as well as problems the capital’s municipality is facing with.

The parliament summoned Sultanzoy, health minister Ahmad Jawad Usmani and Shah Zaman Maiwandi, head of environment protection agency last week.

Sultanzoy’s refusal to participate in the parliament’s session enraged lawmakers.

Earlier, some lawmakers had said that Sultanzoy had committed five written violations. They demanded that the mayor’s signature should be invalidated, but due to a lack of quorum, the voting did not take place and the process rescheduled for Wednesday.

Parliament Speaker Mir RahmanRahmani claimed that Sultanzoy did not meet problems regarding environment, illegal constructions in the city, low-standard appointments, non-implementation of uplift schemes and not attending meetings of Wolesi Jirga sessions.

The demand was approved by 127 out of total 137 lawmakers present in the parliament’s session.

This was not only Sultanzoy who ignored parliamentarians’ call for attending their sessions. Some senior government officials including Ghani’s first deputy Amrullah Saleh had similar behaviors in the past.