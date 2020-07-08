Parliament slams acting ministers for ousting staffs

AT News

KABUL: A number of members of parliament strongly criticized some caretaker ministers for dismissing the staff of the ministries, calling it illegal and urged for immediate stop of the deposing.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that Central Bank’s Acting Governor Ajmal Ahmadi and Acting Public Health Minister Ahmad Javad Osmani sacked some employees including senior staff soon after taking office as caretakers.

The legislators criticized the dismissals as out of legal authorities, saying that acting ministers do not have the rights of firing anyone, based on the law.

Abdul Aziz Hakimi, representative of Parwan province in the parliament, said that Ahmadi fired five staffers of the Central Bank including his deputy.

He accused the acting bank governor of taking illegal and resentful since he was not authorized to do so.

Ahmadi had disrespected, insulted and ousted staffers of the ministry of commerce last year when he ran the institution as acting minister, according to Hakimi, who blamed Ahmadi for mismanagement and inability.

Hakimi said appointing of a law-breaker person as head of an important economic entity meant to insult the people of Afghanistan.

Nazifa Bek, another member of parliament said that the parliament’s economic committee would assess the dismissal of senior personnel of the Central Bank and would refer Ahmadi to attorney general office if his decision was proved illegal.



