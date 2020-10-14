Parliament summons security officials over Helmand conflict

AT News

KABUL: The parliament on Wednesday decided to summon security officials to answer the MPs’ questions about the ongoing clashes in the southern province of Helmand.

Parliament Speaker, Mor Rahman Rahmani said that the security officials would be called for an extraordinary session.

Meanwhile, acting defense minister Assadullah Khaled left for Helmand on Wednesday to assess the situation.

Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman of the ministry, said that Khaled praised some forces for bravery in defending the province.

Taliban launched large attacks on the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah from four directions. The clashes have forced thousands of families to leave their homes.

Provincial officials claim to have killed 200 Taliban fighters.

The members of parliament expressed concerns over the situation in the province, with lawmaker Shinkai Karokhil saying that Pakistani nationals are fighting along with Taliban.

She called on the United States to pressure Taliban’s supporters (mainly Pakistan is accused for backing the militant group) to abandon killing of Afghans.