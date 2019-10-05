Parwan police killed in robber’s gunfire

AT News Report

KABUL: Armed robbers has killed a policeman in a clash took place in northern Parwan province, local official said Saturday.

The district governor, SaifullahBedar said the incident occurred on Friday night in Eshq Abad village of Jabal Siraj district.

“While patrolling in the village, the police encountered a group of armed robbers,” he said.

Bedar furthered that an armed man was killed in the retaliation attack by the national police but the rest of the robbers has fled the area.

However, Jabal Saraj is among the secured districts in Parwan, the illegal armed groups and people have often pose massive threats for the residents in the province.