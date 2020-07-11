Passengers trapped as Taliban block Baghlan-Samangan highway

AT News

KABUL: Tens of passenger buses have trapped on the Baghlan-Samangan highway as Taliban militants have blocked the rival road that connects Kabul to five provinces in the north and northwest.

Officials in Baghlan province said Saturday that Taliban started attacks on security forces at the outskirts of Pol-e-Khomri city, the provincial capital.

According to officials, Taliban fighters have blocked the road for passengers in the Chashma-e-Sher and Bagh-e-Shomal areas of Baghlan, near Pol-e-Khomri, where some 100 buses have been trapped at the two sides of the conflict point.

Also sources in Baghlan said on condition of anonymity that four soldiers were killed in Taliban attacks on Saturday and 10 more injured. They said that four Humvee tanks were also destroyed.

Mohammad Zaher Sarjang, a senior army commander in Baghlan was also killed in clashes with Taliban late Friday, while a number of security forces were wounded.

Mohebullah Habib, head of provincial hospital said Saturday that they had received five injured of government forces with two in critical condition.

Government forces are lacking reinforcements in Baghlan, according to army officials.

Nabi Nabizada, an army commander in Baghlan said they were working hard to reopen the Baghlan-Samangan road.

He did not provide details about the number of security forces’ casualties, but said of airstrikes against Taliban hideouts.