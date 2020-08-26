Peace activists share problems, concerns with Karzai

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai met on Wednesday with a number of peace activists including politicians and analysts who have been lately threatened to death in a mysterious letter.

The peace activists spoke about a space of suffocation dominating in the country, limitation of freedom of speech and media as well as target terrors of pro-peace clerics, politicians and experts.

They told Karzai that they had informed President Ghani about the threats as well.

The former president called political-socials activities the rights of people under the constitution, saying this was the government’s responsibility to protect them.

“As an Afghan citizen, this is my responsibility to defend political and social rights and I hope the freedom of expression and media as two great achievements of the past two decades, be protected,” he said.

Karzai also promised to share the peace activists’ concerns with the government leaders.