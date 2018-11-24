‘Peace effort fails with ineffective people in Peace Consultation Board’

AT News Report-KABUL: There are ineffective people in the Peace Consultation Board who would lead the peace process to failure, political experts say.

The 11 members of the board chaired by President Ghani’s chief of staff who were identified by the media outlets, are not effective people and these people cannot lead the peace process towards a positive result, according to analysts.

The political analysts believe that the board would not be acceptable by Taliban either.

But presidential office says that consultations were going on over the forming of the peace consultation board and would be shared with the people once finalized.