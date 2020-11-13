Peace has no loser: Abdullah

AT News

KABUL: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation has expressed depression over ongoing peace talks in Doha, saying peace negotiations in Qatar “have no progress”.

Addressing the Herat Security Dialogue on Friday, Abdullah said no decision has been made to call back the Afghan peace negotiating team from Doha. He expressed apprehension over ongoing violence, saying Taliban’s calculation about using violence for concession in the talks, is a mistake.

“The talks have so far failed to result in reduction of violence and to improve the security situation, then where the Doha talks will lead us,” Abdullah asked.

At the same time, he called on the Afghans to work together for reaching peace.

There is no doubt that this country needs peace, and “we have a united stance” on this point, he added. “Peace does not mean going back to the dark past days, or it does not mean recalling bitter memories, rather peace means to live in peace despite having different views and finds a common way to live peacefully.”

There is no winner in war and no loser in peace, Abdullah said, adding there is no loser in a peace where everyone should be included. Abdullah called on the both sides negotiating teams to have this mind that an inclusive peace can heal this country.

Moreover, addressing the same event virtually on Thursday evening, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said the Taliban are seeking concessions in the peace talks by increasing violence in the country.

“We did not recognize the US-Taliban agreement. We said we should take note of it. We are not a signatory to the Doha agreement,” Saleh said.

This comes as President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Both sides discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, the peace process, and NATO’s continued support for the security of Afghanistan, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

“Spoke with President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks. They are fragile, but offer the best chance for peace. NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s security,” NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.