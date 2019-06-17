People close to Karzai targeted after Moscow meeting

AT News Report

KABUL: Relatives, friends and other people close to the former president Hamid Karzai have been attacked, killed, injured and detained, sources said.

Sher Mohammad Akhondzada, a member of parliament said Monday that the attacks were launched just after the second round of the intra-Afghan dialogues held late April in Moscow.

Another sources said that the houses of people close to Karzai were bombarded by the US and Afghan forces in the provinces of Kandahar and Uruzgan.

Sources also said that the residence of Shah Wali Karzai, brother of Hamid Karzai was targeted by airstrikes in Kandahar.

The attacks come after Karzai’s recent meeting with the US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul.

During the meeting in which the US troops’ general commander in Afghanistan, Scott Miller was also present, Karzai said that the US doesn’t want peace in Afghanistan. He said that words for peace and continuing aerial and ground attacks against civilians were in contrast.

Shah Wali Karzai’s house was attacked by rockets and a bodyguard of his was killed just after criticisms made by Karzai to Miller.

A few days ago, Dastgir Khan, a police officer in Uruzgan province was arrested by Afghan and US forces and was brought to Kabul.

———————————————————

Taliban representatives meet Iranian officials in Tehran

AT News Report

KABUL: A delegation from Taliban visited Iran to hold talks with Iranian officials after meeting Chinese authorities in Beijing and just before holding the seventh round of talks with the US envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar.

Wahid Mojda, a political analyst said Monday that the delegation would discuss peace negotiations, recent developments and some other issues with Iranian officials.

The US has reportedly pressured Taliban to sit with the representatives of Afghan government in Islamabad, but the insurgents have rejected.

Some members of parliament believe that Taliban do not more trust in the US and their visits to the neighboring states are because of their doubt to Washington. They say that Taliban ask neighboring states to recognize them.