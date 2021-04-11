Home / Latest Updates / Physical dispute leave two dead, four wounded in Parwan

KABUL: At least two people were killed and four others wounded after a physical dispute erupted between two families in Shinwari district of northern Parwan province, security officials said on Sunday.

Provincial head of criminal department, Mohammad Sadiq Hashimi said the incident took place on Saturday in the AshtarShahar area of the district.

According to Hashimi, a verbal dispute over water irrigation between the families led to physical violence. The area is controlled by the Taliban, he said, estimating that the casualties number higher.

Parwan is insecure among provinces in the north of Afghanistan, where the Taliban and illegal armed men are strongly active.

