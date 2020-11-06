Police arrest wanted criminals during crackdown

AT News

KABUL: Kabul Police have arrested a criminal gang from Kabul’s Shakardara and Mirbachakot districts on charges of stealing cars, money and gold during a special drive against criminal elements, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

A spokesman for Kabul Police Command, Ferdows Faramarz, said police had arrested a criminal network in three separate operations for allegedly stealing $30,000 and two million Afghanis.

Faramarz said that the mob leader is named “Samiullah” who goes by the name “Bacha”, who was arrested while trying to escape from the roof of a house.

He added that one of the mobsters was wounded in clash with police during the operation.

He said 120,000 Afghanis in cash had been confiscated from the gangsters by the police.

Police also confiscated a stolen vehicle and three rifles from their possession, he said.