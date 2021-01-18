Police Free Four Abducted Men, Arrest 12 Kidnappers in Herat

AT News

KABUL: Police have detained 12 kidnappers, freeing four people from their custody in a Special Operation conducted in western Herat province, local officials said on Monday.

Provincial Governor Syed Abdul Wahid Qatali said the kidnapped persons were freed in a special operation by operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and members of Afghan National Police in the Imam Shah Noor area of Injil district of the province.

The real culprits have not been apprehended so far, he lamented, but the security forces on efforts to nab him.

According to Qatali, efforts are underway to release the remaining kidnapped persons. “80 kidnappers have been arrested in the last three months.”

Sultan Dawood Sultan, Herat Police Chief said many families “are not willing” to inform security agencies about kidnapping of their children.

The released abductees said that they were kidnapped from Bam Herat and the cultural square of Herat city. “We were located in a dark room with our eyes closed,” the kidnaper said, adding “our families said that the kidnappers were asking for ransom.