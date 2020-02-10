Home / Latest Updates / Police officials barred from media speaking

KABUL: Ministry of Interior has prohibited all police officials from interviewing with the media outlets.

Massoud Andarabi, acting interior minister on Monday ordered all police chiefs, commanders and other personnel not to speak to the journalists and avoid expressing opinion officially.

The order has been called to keep police secrets and prevent the confusion of people’s minds regarding security situation.

The media support agency (NAI), rejects the order as a restriction of freedom of speech, saying that it had violated four parts of the country’s influential laws.

The order comes a few days a number of media organizations criticized government officials for not sharing information with them. They asked for the removal of current restrictions.

