Police seized over 850kg drugs in two provinces

AT News

KABUL: Counter Narcotics Police cell have discovered and confiscated over 850kg of drugs in Paktia and Badakhshan provinces.

Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said as a result of search operation, Counter- Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) succeeded to seize 800kg of hashish in Azad Khor region, Mirzaka district of Paktia province.

According to the statement, the CNPA arrested a suspected drug smuggler with three rifles in connection to the seizure abovementioned drug.

On the others hand, General Command of Police Special Units (GCPSU) and Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) in a joint operation discovered and seized 81kg of illicit drugs and two AK-47 rifles in Ganda Chashma village, Argo district of Badakhshan province.