Political analyst Wahid Muzhda assassinated in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Wahid Muzhda, a prominent political analyst has been shot and dead by two armed men on Wednesday late evening in PD 7th of Kabul city, security officials confirmed.

“Wahid Mujhda, a political analyst was on his way to Mosque nearby Russian embassy, that being attacked by two people on a motorcycle,” said Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, adding, “the case is under investigation.”

He has been considered pro-Taliban individual, and has been engaged in the ongoing peace talks. He was frequently interviewed on his Taliban insight. Moreover, another Taliban expert Hasan Haqyar was wounded in a similar shooting in Kabul last month.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Mujhda has been worked in deferent governmental positions during the Taliban and Mujahideen regimes.