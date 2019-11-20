Home / Latest Updates / Political analyst Wahid Muzhda assassinated in Kabul

Political analyst Wahid Muzhda assassinated in Kabul

admin November 20, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 110 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: Wahid Muzhda, a prominent political analyst has been shot and dead by two armed men on Wednesday late evening in PD 7th of Kabul city, security officials confirmed.

“Wahid Mujhda, a political analyst was on his way to Mosque nearby Russian embassy, that being attacked by two people on a motorcycle,” said Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, adding, “the case is under investigation.”

He has been considered pro-Taliban individual, and has been engaged in the ongoing peace talks. He was frequently interviewed on his Taliban insight. Moreover, another Taliban expert Hasan Haqyar was wounded in a similar shooting in Kabul last month.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Mujhda has been worked in deferent governmental positions during the Taliban and Mujahideen regimes.

About admin

Check Also

Daesh fighters moving from Nangarhar to adjacent Kunar, Nooristan

AT News Report KABUL: Fighters loyal to the Daesh terrorist group are moving from Nangarhar …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved