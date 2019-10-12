Political expert survives assassination attempt

AT News Report

KABUL: A Kabul-based political activist, Nazar Mohammad Motmaien came under an armed assault on Friday but he fortunately escaped unhurt.

Motmaien said that he was on his way home after offering Friday prayers when an unknown armed man opened fire at him.

He said after some retaliation, he escaped unhurt from the attack and the assailant fled from the area.

Motmaien ruled out personal enmity, adding the attack had political aspect. He criticized the government for failing to control and prevent targeted killings in capital Kabul.

“I have always raised my voice for peace but I have been constantly threatened by certain quarters and my life is in danger.”

After the attack, the National directorate of Security (NDS) personnel arrived at his home for investigation. However, some of Motmaien’s close friends called the attack on Motmaien as questionable.