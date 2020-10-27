Pomegranate yields hit 275k tons this year

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s pomegranate production has reached 275,000 tons this year, a 10 percent surge in the yields compared to the preceding year, officials said.

Akbar Rostami, spokesman for Ministry of Irrigation and Agriculture announced that 275,000 tons of pomegranates were produced this year compared to 250,000 tons last year.

Afghanistan’s pomegranate has a premium quality and is the world’s best pomegranate, 80% of which are produced in southern Kandahar province.

As Afghanistan faces a lack of standard refrigerators and cold storages, most of the fresh fruits in Afghanistan become spoiled which inflict severe economical damages to the formers and traders.

Afghan government has established air-corridor to lay out the export of fresh and dry fruit to global markets.