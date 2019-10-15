Presidential candidates criticize Ghani for referring non-biometric votes to Supreme Court

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of presidential contenders blame President Ashraf Ghani for what they say “referring the non-biometric votes” to the Supreme Court for legitimization.

Ghani’s rivals in the September 28 presidential contest, said on Tuesday that Ghani’s team had monopolized all activities, warning of complaining to the United Nations over the condition.

But sources in the Supreme Court told the Kabul News broadcaster that they received nothing relating to the non-biometric votes.

The presidential candidates alleged that the ruling team wanted to add the non-biometric votes referring to the judiciary to dozens of their fraud cases to win election.

Rahmatollah Nabil, a candidate, warned that public would lose trust to judiciary if the Supreme Court decided in favor of the non-biometric votes.

However, the independent election commission urges that only the biometric polls would be valid to count.

The candidates also call on the commission to continue being impartial and avoid from involving in fraud cases.

They said that voter turnout was very low in the fourth presidential election and the contest was not held in about 80 per cent of the country.

They called on the authorized bodies to disqualify those candidates making fraud and start legal investigation against them.