Presidential contestants emphasize on peace prior to elections

AT News Report

KABUL: Some candidates of the July presidential polls urge that peace should be ensured ahead of the elections.

At the first consultative Jirga (sessions) for peace, the candidates called on the government to give priority to the peace efforts before the elections are held.

They also say that the details of the ongoing peace efforts should be shared with all parties.

This comes as the newly elected independent election commission today in a press briefing said that there could likely change in the timeline of the election.

The presidential election set to be held on 20 July, and the government time and again stressed on timely election, but there is not guarantee over its transparency.

All the candidates preferred peace as election, as they believe only a nationwide peace could lead to a fair, free, and transparent elections.