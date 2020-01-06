Prominent actor “Farookh” dies of cardiac arrest in Turkey

AT News

KABUL: A Well-known cinema and theater actor, Qader Farookh died of cardiac arrest in Turkey on Sunday night, relatives and Afghan Film official said Monday.

Sahra Karimi head of Afghan Film has termed Farookh’s death as a big loss to Afghanistan’s film industry. “He was a myriad talented actor in the history of Afghan cinema,” she said.

According to Karimi, Farookh had played rule in tens of movies and theater shows.

She expressed her condolences with Farookh’s family members. “Unfortunately, in recent months a number of good actors like Assadullah Tajzai, Asef Jalali, Kazem Farnood and Qutbyar are passed away, which is a great loss to Afghan cinema society.”

President Ashraf Ghani in a statement issued by Presidential Palace expressed his condolences with the art society and the family of late Farookh, calling his demise as a great loss.

According to Farookh’s family, he died of heart disease in a hospital in Turkey. Farookh was 73 years old.

Qader Farookh was born in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan 1st PD of Kabul city in 1947, who was son of Mahmood Farokh musician, artist and founder of the system of music notation in Afghanistan.