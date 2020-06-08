Protesters gather near Iran embassy in Kabul to condemn killing of Afghans

AT News

KABUL: A number of people attended a demonstration launched Monday by the Solidarity political party in front of the embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul to protest the allegedly death of three Afghan migrants by Iranian police.

According to reports, three Afghan national who were illegally entered Iranian soil, died after their vehicles caught fire due to shooting by Iranian police.

Iranian officials promised to investigate the incident and Afghan ambassador to Tehran also said the human traffickers were guilty for the incident.

Sili Ghaffar, spokesman of the party, said that burning of laborers was not forgivable.

People in the southern province of Helmand also protested the Iran incident, with Abdul Wali a civil society activist asking the government to investigate it.

“We call on the government to immediately cut diplomatic ties with Iran and close its embassy. They (Iran) do not recognize the neighborhood principles. We ask the international community to further impose sanctions on Iran,” he said.

“They (Iranians) drink water of our rivers and consider us as enemies. I am asking the government about its silence. Why don’t they defend us?” said Abdul Baqi, another activist.

Earlier, a number of Afghan migrants were arrested by Iranian border guards who beat them and threw them into a river. Some of them died and others were rescued.