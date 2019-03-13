Protestors in Baghlan want police chief dismissal

AT News Reports

KABUL: Residents of northern Baghlan province on Wednesday protested against police chief in Khenjan district and blocked the Kabul-North highway for traffic.

The protestors accused the Khenjan district police chief, Lt. Abdul Ghani Andrabi of misusing his authority and government resources in favor of his relatives.

Abdul Ali, one of the protestors said that they have protested because the district police chief was misusing his authority.

“A few days ago, two families had a tension. His (police chief) men came and took side of one family and savagely beat the other,” he said.

The protestors asked the government to dismiss the police chief.

The Khenjan police chief has not commented at this point yet.

Javed Basharat, spokesman for the provincial police expressed unawareness about the allegation made by protestors.

He said that the provincial police chief along with district police chief have arrived to the protested area to reopen the highway.