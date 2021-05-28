PTM leader says peace in Afghanistan means peace in world

AT News

KABUL: The leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen termed the Afghan peace as peace for the world, saying that if the government and Taliban asked the movement to mediate “it will be ready to do it”.

Pashteen, who is a Pashton rights activist on the other side of the Durand Line, cited the remarks in a gathering held to mourn the victims of Kamar-Khil incident in northern Waziristan, a former part of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas located across the Durand-Line.

Two years ago, on May 26, the Pakistani army gunned down 15 people and wounded 25 others.

“Today, we do not only mourn the victims of Kamar Khil and memories of martyr Sardar Arif Wazir, but also revive our given commitment to our tribe that would rescue them and the country,” Pashteen told the people in the rally.

A member of the Pakistani Parliament, Mohsin Dawar said that there are efforts again to “break Afghanistan”. He stressed on peace and stability in the region and as well as the reopening of the trade-paths to Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that a senior member of the PTM is taken captive by the Pakistani army for unknown reasons.

The Pashtun Tahfuz Movement was established in 2018 to secure the human rights of the Pashtuns living across the Durand Line. The movement led by Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen.