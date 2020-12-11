Qatar reiterates endeavors to support Afghanistan peace

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The State of Qatar is proud of its role in the context of international efforts aimed at helping the brothers in Afghanistan to reach the desired peace, by playing a mediating role, with the support of friendly countries, led by the United States, said the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani before the 75th session of UN General Assembly on “The situation in Afghanistan”.

Qatar stressed that its endeavors to support the restoration of security, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan reflects its firm foreign policy, which attaches importance to promoting the settlement of disputes through peaceful means and mediation, according to her.



Sheikha Alya said the efforts of Qatar to support the restoration of security, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan reflects its firm foreign policy that attaches importance to promoting the settlement of disputes through peaceful means and mediation, through which we have succeeded in realizing important achievements in cooperation with our international partners.



She noted that Qatar hosted the Afghan peace negotiations last September, and considered them an important step towards achieving the desired comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan, putting an end to the state of violence and human suffering and paving the way for lasting stability and prosperity.



Sheikha Alya continued by saying that this important step came as a result of the continuous efforts by the mediation of the State of Qatar during the past period to bring the parties to the dialogue table, including Doha hosting the Afghan Dialogue Conference in July last year with the participation of representatives of the Afghan sects, political parties and civil society with the distinct participation of women.



She explained that the progress represented by the start of the Afghan peace negotiations was based on the important achievement made through a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban movement in Doha on February 29, and culminated in the many rounds of negotiations between the two sides in Doha, describing it as an important step towards ending the war and opening the door to negotiations between the Afghan parties. She said that the agreement constituted an additional incentive for mediation efforts.



She said that despite the challenges due to precautionary measures from the Coronavirus pandemic, the State of Qatar’s mediation continued to push the dialogue between the Afghan parties. Last summer it managed to reach a ceasefire on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, in addition to the success of the prisoner exchange process between the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement.



Sheikha Alya the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations pointed out that this process will not be sustainable unless it is inclusive of all and based on a broad consensus, and guarantees the rights and full participation of all groups of the Afghan people, including women, girls, youth and minorities.



The Afghan people have come a long way towards achieving their aspirations to build a state of institutions that enjoy security and progress, she added, stressing the need for Afghans to support the international community in order to preserve these gains, complete the transitional phase, and overcome many challenges facing security, sustainable development and economy.



In this context, Sheikha Alya praised the pivotal role of the United Nations Mission for Assistance to Afghanistan (UNAMA), expressing appreciation for the important role of neighboring and friendly countries, whether in cooperation and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, or in providing humanitarian and development assistance and providing expertise and technical support.



Sheikha Alya also confirmed that Qatar has adopted the draft resolution presented to the General Assembly, which welcomes the efforts of the Afghan parties to facilitate the Afghan peace negotiations sponsored by the State of Qatar, adding that this contributes to encouraging this very important process, as we are witnessing through our role as facilitator of the talks between the Afghan parties: the government and the Taliban. They are approaching the peace process with a high level of concern and awareness of the need to end the state of war and achieve lasting peace, she said.

Concluding, the Ambassador Sheikha Alya affirmed that the Qatar will spare no effort, in cooperation with international partners, to make peace negotiations a success and achieve the desired goals, and will continue its solidarity with the Afghan people and support the achievement of their aspirations to consolidate peace, stability and prosperity.