Qatar says ‘neutral’ in Afghan peace parley

KABUL: The government of Qatar, a Persian Gulf Arab state where delegations from the government of Afghanistan and Taliban are holding negotiations for peace, claims it would keep impartiality and would not back any sides.

Taliban set up a political bureau in Qatar after being toppled from power in a 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

The group negotiated to the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for more than one year in Qatar that led them to a peace deal on February 29.

The negotiating delegations of Afghanistan and Taliban met Qatari National Security Advisor, Mohammed bin Ahmed al Misnad as well as German foreign minister in Doha.

The state ministry for peace, said Saturday in a statement that Qatari official had assured the Afghanistan delegation that they would remain neutral and would only help Afghans bring peace in their country.

Al Misnad also supported the peace process of Afghanistan.

Massoum Stanakzai, head of Afghanistan negotiating team told Al Misnad that Kabul was determined to run the peace negotiations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al Thaani, foreign minister of Qatar also reiterated Doha’s neutral stance in the Afghan peace negotiations.