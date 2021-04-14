Rahmani warns of civil war if U.S. troops exit rashly

AT News

KABUL: Speaker of the lower house of the parliament (Wolesi Jirga), Mir Rahman Rahmani on Wednesday has given a pessimistic view saying the U.S. troop withdrawal would pose a possible civil war in Afghanistan.

“The withdrawal of troops was one of the wishes of Afghans for a longtime but considering the deteriorating security situation, the ground is yet to be paved for troops to pull out,” Rahmani said, following the Washington Post report about the U.S. President Biden’s decision to exit troops by September 11 this year, which is also the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

The Washington Post reported that Mr. Biden would officially announce the decision on Wednesday. According to some American officials privy to the issue who wished to go unnamed, only a particular number of forces would remain in Afghanistan to protect the embassy and American diplomats.

The new decision of the U.S. about troop withdrawal breaks the deadline of May 1 agreed on a peace deal signed between the Trump administration and the Taliban on February 29, 2020.

Following the Biden decision to withdraw troops by September 11, the Times Daily Newspaper reported that the UK is also intending to exit troops from Afghanistan. According to the report, the UK is holding around 750 soldiers in the country, mainly engaged in advising and training the Afghan security forces.

The German Minister of Defense, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that NATO may follow the withdrawal of American troops and that it would pull out forces by September. He brought the circumstances for troop withdrawal under the principle of together “go in-and-out”.

In the meanwhile, the Taliban in reaction to the Biden administration’s decision said that they would not participate in any meeting until all foreign forces leave Afghanistan.