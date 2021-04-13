Rally in Nangarhar: Ceasefire demanded in Ramadan

AT News

KABUL: Thousands of residents of eastern Nangarhar province in a rally called on the Afghan warring sides to agree on a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.

The rally was staged in Shirzai stadium of provincial capital city, Jalalabad, aiming to support the Republic System and the Afghan Security Forces as well as the achievements of the last 20 years. The rally was attended by senior government officials and some members of the parliament.

A member of the parliament, Abdul Rauf Shpoon urged the people to support the system and don’t allow “anyone” to make decisions about their fate. Daud Mujahid, a religious cleric asked the Taliban to end the ongoing violence and meet their wishes through negotiations.

Referring to the Taliban regime in 1996s, the acting minister of interior, Hayatullah Hayat said that the people are not willing to go backward living under such a regime.

This comes as the Taliban denied the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s call for ceasing war in the holy Ramadan. The militants’ spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said that the group would continue the war.