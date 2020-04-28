Rape allegation to be investigated in Jaghoori

AT News

KABUL: The government has sent a delegation to probe a rape allegation in the Jaghoori district of Ghazni province.

The district residents accused two police officer of raping two young women.

Tens of people gathered in front of police department in Jaghoori gathered in front of district police department to protest the rape, but police opened fire at the protesters killing at least one and wounding five others.

The protesters said that two officers who had raped the ladies, were detained.

The National Security Council said Tuesday that the case would be investigated.

Two police officials in the district were fired from their posts after the allegation and later the provincial office said that the district governor was also replaced by another person.

Tareq Arian, spokesman of the interior ministry said that the two officers accused of rape were arrested and were under investigation.

Earlier, Shah Hussain Mortazawi, President Ghani’s Adviser had said that an investigation team was sent to the area after the protesters came under police fire.

He said that one protester was killed and 10 others injured.