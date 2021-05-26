Rebuilding of Herat’s damaged highway cost 100 million Afs

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the western province of Herat said that the reconstruction of the highways damaged by the Taliban attacks cost 100 million AFs.

Provincial Public Works Director, Abdul Majeed Samim said that many of these damaged areas located alongside the highways of Herat-Islam Qala, Herat-Kandahar and Herat-Torghandi.

“In 17 areas, the bridges and culverts are destroyed and in almost 100 points the highways are partially damaged,” Samim said.

He said that most of the destruction occurred within last five years.

Four projects are currently being implemented to reconstruct the damaged areas, he said, blaming the Taliban for being involved in subversive acts and destruction of the highways.

Earlier, the Taliban told media that they would protect public institutions.

Most of the goods are imported from Iran and Turkmenistan through the highways in Herat but destruction of these highways made the transit process of these goods difficult and lengthy.

Herat is insecure province in the west, bordering Iran where Taliban are active in many parts of the province.