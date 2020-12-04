Reconciliation Council expected to hold first session

AT News

KABUL: The High Council for National Reconciliation is expected to hold its first session (Saturday) after lots of criticisms by the people and lawmakers over delay in the formation of the body.

Feraidoon Khozon, a spokesman for the council, said Friday that the session would be held in the presidential palace.

Influential politicians Sayed Ishaq Gilani, Farkhonda Zahra Naderi and Shahzadah Shahed have been recently included the 45-member body.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the body objected a decree issued by President Ghani in which the members of the council were introduced.

Sources close to Abdullah say that he is consulting with the politicians and the council’s leading board about the the session and the next agendas.

He had previously met with former president Hamd Karzai, jiahdi leaders, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Abdul Rasoul Sayyaf and Younus Qanooni, discussing the latest progresses in the intra-Afghan talks being held in Qatar and how to hold the opening session of the reconciliation council.

The high council for national reconciliation was announced some six months ago after President Ghani and his election rival Abdullah agreed on a political deal that made the latter head of the council working under Ghani.

No session of the council has been held since then and Abdullah was busy in visiting to some regional countries apparently to attract their support for the peace process.

Abdullah travels to Iran, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan and Turkey cost 50,000 dollars each, according to reports.