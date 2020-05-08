RSF calls for end to impunity for crimes against journalists

AT News

KABUL: The Reporters Without Borders also known as Reporters Sans Frontier (RSF) have voiced concerns over the release of those Taliban prisoners, who have been behind deadly attacks against media workers.

The organization said its researches showed that the Taliban have been insisting on the release of a notorious commander, Lailuddin, who has planned a deadly attack carried out in Zanbaq square of Kabul’s city. According to RSF, three media workers, including an Afghan journalist were killed in that attack. The statement said that the peace agreement should not result in impunity of criminals and convicted.

Riza Moini, an official of the RSF in Afghanistan said that those who attacked the journalists should be held accountable and that “justice” is the right of every Afghan.

“Commitment to the freedom of speech is to end the impunity for the criminals against the journalists,” he said. “Ignorance of justice is not paving a fair and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

According to the organization, the Taliban have summoned the media workers in a number of the country’s provinces and demanded to halt some of the programs.

To fulfill the US-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government has so far released more than 933 Taliban prisoners. In exchange for their prisoners, the insurgents are claiming to have freed around 150 Afghan Security Forces.

The Taliban constantly denied the Afghan government, NATO, US and European Unions’ call for humanitarian ceasefire to combat the pandemic coronavirus.

The militants are insisting on release of their 5,000 prisoners’ prior to intra-Afghan-talks and reduction in violence.