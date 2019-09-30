Saleh claims victory in presidential polls

AT News Report

KABUL: The first running mate of the State-Builder team led by the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani has alleged that there were attempts of ‘White Coup’ during the first phase of election and most of their time was spent preventing and neutralizing such designs.

Amrullah Saleh, a vice presidential hopeful, in an interview with the VOA’s Pashto service claimed there were plots made to postpone the presidential polls and there were even attempts of ‘Soft Coup’ against the Constitution. However, he didn’t name any specific person in this regard.

Referring to the Saturday’s election, Saleh said that based on their figures, his team had polled about 60% to 70% of the vote. “However, we are awaiting the official announcement of the Independent Election Commission. Whatever it says, we will respectfully accept.”

This comes as CEO Abdullah Abdullah and one of the front-runner of the election on Monday told reporters that he has “the most votes” and would form the new government, ruling out the need for a runoff vote.

This comes as the election officials have, however, said official results are yet to be announced and would take at least three weeks.