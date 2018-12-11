Second ANA chopper crashes in Kandahar within 2-days

AT-KABUL: Second chopper of the Afghan National Army (ANA) hascrashed in southern Kandahar province within two days, this time injuring acrew chief, official said Tuesday.

Two days ago, at least five people received injures when a helicopter belongs to (ANA) crashed in the same province ‘Kandahar’.

This comes as according to government statistics, at least nine helicopters have crashed so far this year – leaving dozens dead and wounded.

“An army helicopter crashed in Panjwai district of Kandahar at 9:50pm, local time,” said Ministry of Defense in a statement.

The chopper has been engaged in night training, which was at 26km distance from airport that crashed during emergency landing, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Commandos have been dispatched to the area to transfer the ‘partial destroyed chopper’ to Kandahar airport.