Security forces kill 15 Taliban rebels in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: At least 15 Taliban insurgents were killed and two others arrested during an operation conducted by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar, security official said Saturday.

A statement issued by Kandahar Press Disk said that Afghan Special Forces have conducted a crackdown against insurgents in Kish Khenjak area of Nish district of the province.

Some ammunitions, weapons, explosive and vehicles of the Taliban group were also destroyed in the operation.

The operation has been carried out in cooperation of the local residents, where no civilian received injuries, the statement added.