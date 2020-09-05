Security forces kill 25 Taliban militants in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces killed at least 25 Taliban insurgents in a latest military sting in the western Herat province, defense ministry said on Saturday. Eight other Taliban fighters received injuries in the assault.

It has been for days that scores of Taliban rebels had gathered in several villages of Pashton Zarghon district for terroristic activities, the ministry said in a statement. “Clash between the Taliban and the Afghan forces erupted on Friday through active defense posture in Deh Shaikh and Ziarat Gulmir areas.”

According to the statement, 25 insurgents, including Mullah Zubair Akbari, Sayed Mir and Salahuddin commanders and Nabi Jan the Red Unit commander of the enemy in the district, were killed in the quarrel.

The Afghan security forces also discovered and neutralized eight planted mines, the statement added.