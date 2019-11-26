Security forces kill 25 Taliban rebels in Laghman

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 25 Taliban militants during air and ground operations carried out in eastern Laghman province, Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

The operations were carried out in Alingar and Alishang districts of the province, ministry said in a statement.

A large quantity of weapons belonging to the militants was also destroyed during the operation in Alingar, the ministry said.

Moreover, intelligence operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) have launched clearing operations in the Sangar Dara area oif the Alingar district on Monday night.

Eight Taliban militants have been killed during the nighttime raids, a statement from the intelligence service said.

Moreover, a number of weapons, motorbikes and landmines were also destroyed during the operation.