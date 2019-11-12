Senator criticizes Ghani for freeing Haqqani

AT News Report

KABUL: A member of senate criticized President Ghani for freeing Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Haqqani network, calling the move “premature”.

President Ghani said Tuesday that Haqqani along with two other Taliban leaders would be conditionally freed in exchange of the freedom of two lecturers of the American University of Afghanistan held in Taliban since 2016.

Ghani said in a statement on Tuesday that the release of Haqqani would hopefully pave the ground for the face to face talks with the Taliban who have so far refused to sit with what they call “US puppet”, referring to the internationally-recognized government. The two other Taliban commanders expected to be released are Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid, a paternal uncle of Anas.

Mohayyoddin Monsef, member of senate said the government decides to free the three senior officials of Taliban while no negotiation had been held and no ceasefire had been observed.

Monsef said that first Taliban should have accepted a truce and should have held direct talks with the government, then the president could have release Haqqani and his associates.

“For a dignified and lasting peace, we have to pay a bitter cost. This is what we are paying this bitter cost today,” Ghani said in a televised speech, emphasizing that republic system, rights of citizenship and other achievements would not be dealt.

Senator Monsef said that Haqqani and his colleagues were responsible for tens of deadly attacks in different parts of Afghanistan that claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent Afghans.