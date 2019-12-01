Senators criticize Ghani for meeting Trump in Bagram

AT News

KABUL: Members of senate criticized President Ashraf Ghani for going to an American military base in the Bagram district of Parwan province to meet the US President Donald Trump who was there to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day with his country’s troops.

The senators said Sunday that meeting with Afghan president is his office in Kabul, not in a US air base.

The members of senate seriously reacted to Ghani’s trip to Bagram, saying he should have called Trump to Kabul for meeting.

Senators called the meeting against all diplomatic norms and principles, saying the leader of the

host state meets his guest at his office.

Meanwhile, the members of senate said those foreign troops charged with crimes should be punished based on international laws.

Trump came to Bagram air base on Thursday and called President Ghani for a meeting there. Ghani went to the base and met Trump who came to Afghanistan for the first time since he took office in 2017.

The senators also asked the election commission to announce the results of a transparent election soon.